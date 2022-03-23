How a commercial energy audit could save you money

Owning and maintaining commercial real estate is costly. Whether it’s an office building, retail space, or something else, it’s your responsibility as a building owner to ensure it remains comfortable, safe, and up to code. And all too often, those responsibilities equate to high commercial utility bills.

If high utility bills seem like a necessary evil, you’re not alone. Energy costs alone account for about a third of total operating costs for office buildings, and those costs are on the rise.

But TSI Energy Solutions offers another option for commercial building owners: commercial energy audits. High energy bills could be a sign of energy inefficiency — and improving energy efficiency could save you money on utility bills. Here’s how it works.

Energy inefficiency = higher energy costs

Energy efficient commercial buildings are sealed to prevent air and water leaks. Their utility systems are sized appropriately and in good working order. Inside, humidity is controlled and occupants are comfortable.

On the other hand, energy inefficient buildings may have issues like:

Condensation

Frost

High humidity

Mildew

Temperature fluctuations

Signs of water damage

Along with these visible signs, increasing energy bills could indicate your commercial building isn’t as energy efficient as it could be.

It’s easy for small leaks and inefficiencies to go undetected for a long time. Unfortunately, issues that start small often grow larger and end up costing you in utility bills, maintenance, and repairs — especially in large commercial buildings.

Get a commercial energy audit to identify (and fix) costly inefficiencies

You might know that your building has issues, but identifying the cause isn’t always easy. At TSI, our energy experts utilize the latest technology and methods of nondestructive testing to evaluate common problems.

TSI energy audits can include:

Air leakage testing

Blower door testing

Duct blaster testing

Infrared scans

Roof moisture surveys

Quality control inspections

These tests evaluate the efficiency of your existing building systems and they detect air and water leaks that could be costing you.

We also offer a range of complementary services, including:

Energy efficiency education for building owners

Energy efficiency program design

Lighting retrofits

Energy retrofits

Water retrofits

Energy Star certification

Once your energy audit is complete, we review our findings with you. We can offer recommendations to improve energy efficiency and perform upgrades. We also perform preventive inspections to keep your building functioning efficiently.

Commercial energy audits identify ways to make your building more energy efficient. When you make energy efficiency improvements, you enjoy lower energy costs over time.

Ready to see how commercial energy audits can save you money? Request a proposal from TSI Energy Solutions today.